Cristiano Ronaldo first year at Man United ‘was hard,' Ryan Giggs reveals

Rayan Giggs has revealed the warning that Sir Alex Ferguson gave him about Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United.
According to GOAL, former Wales national team and Manchester United legend, in an interview with his teammate, Rio Ferdinand, on the latest episode of Rio Meets, called the Portuguese football star the “best” he played with at Old Trafford.
The most decorated Premier League player of all time praised Ronaldo as he recalled the time when Ferguson called him out for going in too hard on the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner and described him as “a special player.”
Giggs said, “He’s the best. I remember sprinting across in one game in the winter, and I’ve taken Cristiano out, and the manager has gone mad. I’ve gone, ‘it’s a tackle gaffer,’ and he’s gone, ‘I know, yeah, but just take care. He’s a special player.’”
Ronaldo’s first 'hard' year at Manchester United
The Welsh football coach, who is also regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, also opened up about the 40-year-old’s first year at Manchester United.
He told Ferdinand, “The first year was hard for him, but the more I think, and you’d seen it, more in training, where if he took too many touches, he’d get kicked. The gaffer wasn’t giving fouls."
When asked if Ferguson asked senior players in the team to help Ronaldo grow, he replied, “I don't think he needed to. I think we already did it."
Cristiano Ronaldo time at Manchester United
The Al Nassr star joined Manchester United as an 18-year-old and quickly became a star player for the team. He helped the team in winning win three Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.
He also won his Ballon d'Or in 2008 and was named the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year during his time at the club.
Notably, Ronaldo played for Manchester United in two separate stints from 2003 to 2009 and again from a brief yet controversial period from 2021 to 2022.