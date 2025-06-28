Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula

American tennis star Jessica Pegula narrowly defeated Iga Swiatek with scores of 6-4, 7-5

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula

Iga Swiatek lost to Jessica Pegula in the final of the Bad Homburg Open ahead of the major Grand Slam tournament.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek reached her first-ever final on a grass court in a WTA Tour event on Friday, June 27.

Swiatek had previously won Wimbledon at the junior level and so far, all of her professional titles had come either on hard courts where she won 12 tittles and on clay courts where she claimed 10.

This victory was also the first time Swiatek has ever beaten such a highly ranked player on a grass court.

However, despite all this, she couldn't win the final as American Pegula narrowly defeated Swiatek with scores of 6-4, 7-5.

Despite the defeat, Swiatek chose to stay positive and said, "This tournament shows there is hope for me on grass, I'm happy we can play here and I'm happy I could prove that," as per BBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Pegula told Swiatek in her on-court interview, "I know you say you can't play on grass, but trust me you can still play pretty good on grass. Cut yourself some slack."

World number three added, "Good luck for next week, I know it's a short turnaround for both of us."

What's next for Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula?

Swiatek will now play against Russia's Polina Kudermetova in the first round of Wimbledon, while, Pegula will play against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening match at the grass-court.

Read more : Sports
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remained sidelined from recent matches due to her left groin injury
David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update
David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update
Victoria Beckham shares new husband David Beckham’s new video after hospital discharge
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Ferrari drivers had a hard time navigating cars during the free practice session in Austria
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese criticises the Los Angeles Sparks for not drafting Kamilla Cardoso last year
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move
George Russell's comments have reignited ongoing rumours that were expected to be a big topic this summer in Formula 1
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek's victory marks the first time she has ever beaten such a highly ranked player on a grass court
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Half of the British women players have been set to go against seeded players at the 2025 Wimbledon championship
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
NFL has announced penalty for Justin Tucker after he was accused for inappropriate behaviour during massage sessions
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for Austrian Grand Prix after collision on the Canadian circuit
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Taylor Fritz reveals name of his 'harder' opponent between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo begins ‘new chapter’ as he signs two-year deal with Al Nassr