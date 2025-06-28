Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula

Iga Swiatek lost to Jessica Pegula in the final of the Bad Homburg Open ahead of the major Grand Slam tournament.
Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek reached her first-ever final on a grass court in a WTA Tour event on Friday, June 27.
Swiatek had previously won Wimbledon at the junior level and so far, all of her professional titles had come either on hard courts where she won 12 tittles and on clay courts where she claimed 10.
This victory was also the first time Swiatek has ever beaten such a highly ranked player on a grass court.
However, despite all this, she couldn't win the final as American Pegula narrowly defeated Swiatek with scores of 6-4, 7-5.
Despite the defeat, Swiatek chose to stay positive and said, "This tournament shows there is hope for me on grass, I'm happy we can play here and I'm happy I could prove that," as per BBC Sports.
Meanwhile, Pegula told Swiatek in her on-court interview, "I know you say you can't play on grass, but trust me you can still play pretty good on grass. Cut yourself some slack."
World number three added, "Good luck for next week, I know it's a short turnaround for both of us."
What's next for Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula?
Swiatek will now play against Russia's Polina Kudermetova in the first round of Wimbledon, while, Pegula will play against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening match at the grass-court.