Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate

Fans are now comparing the performances of both Messi and Ronaldo when they were the same age

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is famous globally and will likely go down as one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of football.

People often compare their records and goals to figure out who truly deserves to be called the real GOAT.

Since Messi has just turned 38, fans are now comparing the performances of both Messi and Ronaldo when they were the same age.

The results show that Messi scored fewer penalty goals than Ronaldo, but overall, he has scored more goals and given many more assists, as per KHELNOW.

Since Messi turned 38, he has added 46 more goals and 150 more assists to his record.

By the time Ronaldo turned 38, he had just started playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and had scored only one goal in three matches.

Messi, however, had already spent two years playing for Inter Miami in the United States.

If we compare only the goals both players scored in European football, Messi is just three goals behind Ronaldo at the same age.

And even if we remove all of Messi's MLS goals and assists which are 50 goals and 24 assists, Messi still has over 100 more assists than Ronaldo.

By the age of 38, Messi had played 1,108 games, spending 90,872 minutes on the pitch.

Also, he scored 866 goals, provided 384 assists and converted 110 penalties.

In comparison, CR7 by the same age had played 1,148 games with a total of 93,106 minutes and despite this he scored 820 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo dominates all-time scoring charts:

As for their overall career goals, the Portuguese star has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 866 goals.

