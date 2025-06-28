Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery has shared some exciting family news as her team, Indian Fever, struggles at the court despite securing a spot in the Commissioner's Cup.
The trouble on the squad has also been fuelled by the absence of the 2024 Rookie of the Year, who is now dealing with her second injury of the season.
Caitlin first missed five games in early June due to a left quadriceps strain, and now the Fever star is struggling with a groin injury.
The recent injury has forced her to keep a distance from the basketball hoop during the recent 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Currently an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs, Connor revealed that his brother Patrick McCaffery has signed with the Sacramento Kings.
The 6'9" forward averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists last season with Butler.
Although he went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, his performance earned him a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Kings.
On the other hand, head coach Stephanie White revealed that there is no exact timeline for Clark's return and that the team is analysing the situation on a "day-by-day" basis.
Caitlin Clark's absence was also confirmed for the June 27 matchup against the Dallas Wings, sparking concern among fans.