Trump, Zelenskyy meet at Pope Francis' funeral for 'productive' talks

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have met at the Vatican City to held brief peace talks

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 26, 2025
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among several other world leaders and Royals who attended Pope Francis' funeral at Vatican City.

On Saturday, April 26, the two leaders, who have been involved in unsuccessful peace talks before, held a "productive" discussion on the sidelines to end the war in Ukraine.

Potential detailed peace talks between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed in a statement that Trump and Zelenskyy "met privately today and had a very productive discussion."

Following the statement, pictures were released of the two leaders sitting closely without aides in a decorated surroundings of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

A Ukrainian president rep also said that the meeting lasted for around 15 minutes and the leaders will be meeting for another potential talk later in the day.

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previous meeting

This marks the first time Trump and Zelenskyy are meeting since the altercation at the White House in February.

In the meeting, the US president insulted the Ukrainian leader for not showing enough gratitude for the American support in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Along with that, Donald Trump said after landing in Rome that Russia and Ukraine were "very close" to a deal to end the three-year war.

