Putin claims Russia Regains Kursk Region as Trump, Zelenskyy met at Vatican

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that they have regained the control of Kursk border region.
According to CNN, Putin on Saturday, April 26, 2025, said that Russian forces have restored the control of Kursuk border region where Ukraine launched a sprice attack in 2024.
He congratulated the Russian forces for beating the Ukranian military in the region and assreted, “The Kyiv regime’s adventure has completely failed.”
In his address, Putin said recapturing Kursk “creates conditions for further successful actions of our troops in other important areas of the front.”
Earlier on Saturday, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said that Ukrainian troops were still operating in Kursk.
Ukraine launched its shock incursion into Kursk in August, swiftly capturing territory in what was the first ground invasion of Russia by a foreign power since World War II.
Since then, Russia has been fighting to oust Ukraine’s forces from its borders, while Kyiv had poured precious resources into holding onto its territory there, with the view of using it as a key bargaining chip in any peace talks. The operation was also launched to relieve pressure from the embattled eastern frontline.