Why Barron Trump's mom Melania calls him 'little Donald?

  • April 26, 2025
Barron Trump the youngest child of the US President Donald Trump is so similar to his father that his mom, Melania, calls him “Little Donald.”

According to Biography, the fist lady, Melania has given his 19-year-old son a nikname “little Donald” as she finds his personality so similar to that of his father.

During an interview with now-defunct Parenting magazine she explained, “He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants.”

Barron and Donald share same hometown

Like his dad, Barron was born and largely raised in New York City. Donald grew up in Queens, but Barron spent much of his childhood across the East River in Manhattan.

The family home at Trump Tower included an entire floor just for Barron. The 19-year-old still calls it home today, in fact. He began attending New York University in fall 2024 and opted to live off-campus instead of in one of the dorms.

Father and son golf matches

Melania is known to be particularly involved in her only child’s life, but she has shared how Barron spent a lot of quality time with his father in childhood. Often, they enjoyed family time at their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where they played golf and ate dinner together.

