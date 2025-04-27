Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League semifinal: ‘Here we come’

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr dominat 4-1 win against Yokohama FM that has led the team to the AFC Champions League semifinal.
According to ESPN, the Portuguese star footballer led Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr to an easy win over the Japanese professional football club Yokohama F·Marinos, on Saturday April 26, 2025, with his 38th minute goal before the half time.
Colombian footballer Jhon Durán who was signed for over $100 million deal from Aston Villa opened the score for the match and Al Nassr and scored double, 27th minute and 49th minute, goal for the team.
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané hit a fierce low shot from the left of the area to double the team lead just four minutes after Durán’s openeing goal.
The five-time Ballon d’Or ward winner celebrated Al Nassr’s win with a post on Instagarm and wrote, “Semi-finals here we come!!” along with a picture similar to his inocnic Real Madrid celebration from the 2017 Champions League semi-final.