Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League semifinal: ‘Here we come’

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 33rd goal of the 2024-25 season for Al Nassr in a win against Yokohama FM

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 33rd goal of the 2024-25 season for Al Nassr in a win against Yokohama FM
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 33rd goal of the 2024-25 season for Al Nassr in a win against Yokohama FM

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr dominat 4-1 win against Yokohama FM that has led the team to the AFC Champions League semifinal.

According to ESPN, the Portuguese star footballer led Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr to an easy win over the Japanese professional football club Yokohama F·Marinos, on Saturday April 26, 2025, with his 38th minute goal before the half time.

Colombian footballer Jhon Durán who was signed for over $100 million deal from Aston Villa opened the score for the match and Al Nassr and scored double, 27th minute and 49th minute, goal for the team.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané hit a fierce low shot from the left of the area to double the team lead just four minutes after Durán’s openeing goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or ward winner celebrated Al Nassr’s win with a post on Instagarm and wrote, “Semi-finals here we come!!” along with a picture similar to his inocnic Real Madrid celebration from the 2017 Champions League semi-final. 

Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck

King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him

King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him
Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere

Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split
Capcom hints at Resident Evil 9 in light-hearted RE4 milestone video
Capcom hints at Resident Evil 9 in light-hearted RE4 milestone video
LeBron James' efforts fall short as Luka's health woes weigh heavy on Lakers
LeBron James' efforts fall short as Luka's health woes weigh heavy on Lakers
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep eyes on Zurich Classic despite sloppy finish
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep eyes on Zurich Classic despite sloppy finish
Delta Force Mobile now live: Unveiling exclusive rewards and intense action
Delta Force Mobile now live: Unveiling exclusive rewards and intense action
Cristiano Ronaldo first year at Man United ‘was hard,' Ryan Giggs reveals
Cristiano Ronaldo first year at Man United ‘was hard,' Ryan Giggs reveals
Jannik Sinner admits ‘tough’ road after doping ban: ‘It won’t be easy’
Jannik Sinner admits ‘tough’ road after doping ban: ‘It won’t be easy’
Tom Brady’s QB rankings stir controversy after skipping 'top' player
Tom Brady’s QB rankings stir controversy after skipping 'top' player
Kobe Bryant's iconic debut jersey sets new auction record
Kobe Bryant's iconic debut jersey sets new auction record
John Cena reveals heartbreaking 'bullying' led to his hair transplant
John Cena reveals heartbreaking 'bullying' led to his hair transplant
Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand
Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand
Verstappen Red Bull contract clause exposed: Details spark speculation
Verstappen Red Bull contract clause exposed: Details spark speculation
Rory McIlroy opens up about 'unmatched' love he felt after his Masters victory
Rory McIlroy opens up about 'unmatched' love he felt after his Masters victory