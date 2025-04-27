Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56

Amber Kelleher-Andrews worked with popular celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Paula Abdul, and more

Amber Kelleher-Andrews, who worked with popular celebrities such as Eva Longoria, and Paula Abdul, and was renowned for assisting celebrities find love, has passed away at the age of 56 on April 13.

Kelleher’s matchmaking company, Kelleher International, confirmed her death via an official statement posted to her website.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Amber Kelleher-Andrews — beloved Co-Founder, Co-CEO, matchmaking visionary, and devoted wife and mother. We extend our deepest condolences to her beautiful family, her many friends, the clients whose lives she touched so profoundly, and her mother, Jill Kelleher, the founder of Kelleher International,” the statement read.

Amber Kelleher-Andrews was suffering from Ovarian cancer 

Her cousin Morgan Kelleher revealed that the 56-year-old was diagnosed with final-stage Ovarian cancer in 2017.

Initially, Kelleher made an appearance on television in her 20s in 1990s films, including Lying Eyes, Bloodsport III, Mind Rage, and TV serials such as Melrose Place, and more.

Over time, she was admired for her capability to assist people in finding their love. Her classic skill was used for the 2013 NBC show, Ready for Love, produced by Eva Longoria.

Furthermore, she served as a board member of a philanthropic organization Virgin Unite, which was founded by Richard Branson.

Morgan Kelleher stated that her cousin would want to be remembered as a joyful mother who enjoyed performing a variety of fun-filled activities, including swimming, dancing, and singing.

