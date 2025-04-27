New Lately app boosts timeliness for people with ADHD

Lately app is currently accessible only for iOS devices, offering premium subscription for top-notch features

The latest app called “Lately” has been released to assist people suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at their destinations timely.

This app has been developed by Erik MacInnis, it sends reminders 30 minutes, 10 minutes, and 5 minutes before departure and consists of a comprehensive suite of features such as “Live Activities” on iPhone and Apple Watch.

The app uses a point rewards system and features four difficulty levels to let users depart on time.

The developer stated, “For many of us, our toughest challenges to leaving on time are time blindness and poor time estimation. Lately addresses both of these problems by keeping the user constantly aware of when to leave, and it’s gamified, so you get points when you arrive on time, which honestly feels good.”

Interestingly, the app has a few levels from "Goldfish" to "Yoda," these levels offer varying point rewards for being early and impose penalties for being late.

These points will unlock levels and virtual characters.

The app is particularly designed to address time management difficulties typically experienced by people suffering from ADHD.

Lately app availability

The Lately app is currently accessible only for iOS devices and offers a premium subscription for top-notch features, including customising challenging levels and scheduling recurring trips.

Furthermore, the developer plans to roll out a social feature and an Android version in the near future.

