YouTube Short users will get Google Lens for improved user experience 

YouTube recently announced that it is set to integrate Google Lens into YouTube Shorts, offering viewers the ability to visually browse elements that they see while watching Shorts.
With this significant update, YouTube aims to enhance content discovery and ensure a seamless and interactive user experience for Shorts viewers.
YouTube Short users will get Google Lens in the near future
With Google Lens integrated into Shorts, YouTube users can easily pause a video, click the “Lens” option from the top menu, and choose any object.
The lens will show visual matches and browse results applied over the Shorts. For example, whenever a viewer spots a landmark in a travel video, they can use Lens to detect it and determine its background and culture.
By integrating Google Lens with Short, YouTube offers a distinctive feature which is currently not accessible on other leading platforms such as TikTok or Instagram Reels.
To note, during the beta, the video streaming platform confirmed that it will not show any ads in the Lens-powered search results.
However, the feature will not be accessible on Shorts with the platform’s Shopping affiliate links or sponsored product promotions.
It is pertinent to note that this significant update follows YouTube’s recent efforts to boost its Shorts platform.