Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to flaunt their support for each other!

The Deadpool and Wolverine star accompanied his beloved wifey to promote her upcoming project a day after she celebrated Wrexham's promotion with him.

On Sunday, April 27, the power couple stepped out in New York City to grace the premiere of Lively's new movie Another Simple Favor.

For the premiere, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Gossip Girl alum wore a pale mint-colored draped gown featuring intricate geometric cutouts on the bodice, perfectly exuding Grecian goddess vibes.

Lively completed her jaw-dropping look with statement earrings and a series of colorful rings and bracelets as she wore her hair down.

Meanwhile, Reynolds complement her outfit in a gray plaid suit, looking dapper as always.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

During the premiere, the loved-up couple cold be seen beaming with joy as they posed for photos together.

Besides Reynolds, Lively was also joined by director Paul Feig and costar Anna Kendrick on the red carpet to mark the upcoming release of their sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor.

Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor, which is slated to release on May 1 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, is a sequel to the mystery thriller A Simple Favour from 2018. 

The movie stars are Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Michelle Moronne, Henry Golding, Kelly McCormack, Taylor Ortega, Elizabeth Perkins and Andrew Rannells

