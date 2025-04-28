Prince Harry, Meghan plan new move to mend rift with Prince William, Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “desperately” trying to end their years-long feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The couples have long been on non-speaking terms with each other after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their positions as senior working royals and left the UK to pursue life in the US back in 2020.
While speaking to The New York Times, a source has now claimed that the parents of two are planning a new attempt to mend rift with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
In a bid to repair their connection with the Royal Family, the estranged royals are hoping to “trigger a truce,” the insider revealed.
"Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them - appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good,” they shared.
Continuing their claim, the tipster noted, "Their hope is that (Princess Kate’s return to work) might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too."
Meanwhile, a separate source told OK! Magazine that, "Harry wants his family to return to the UK, and he knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate."
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton:
The estranged royal couple added fuel to the already strained relationships with the British Royal Family by giving a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which they levelled many serious allegations against the Royals.
More issues between the Sussexes and the Waleses arose after the Duke openly criticised William and the Royal Family in his 2023 memoir, Spare.