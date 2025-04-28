Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals

The Duke of York ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite being stripped of royal duties and facing widespread criticism

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals
Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals

Since last many years, Prince Andrew's controversies resurface with alarming regularity and the latest development is the tragic suicide of Virginia Giuffre, who had previously accused him of sexual assault.

Just like his any other scandal, this has also brought renewed scrutiny to the royal family, with reports of an emergency meeting between King Charles, Prince William and lawyers at Buckingham Palace.

Despite being stripped of his royal duties and facing widespread criticism, the disgraced Duke of York appears to refuse to accept his exile.

A Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths pointed out that Andrew has a history of attempting to return to royal life, despite clear signals that he cannot.

"Given that Andrew wasn’t even allowed to attend the Sandringham Christmas service, I found it very surprising that he thought he could show up at Easter," she told GB News.

Griffiths continued, "What happens is that, every now and then, Andrew gets it into his head that he can find a way back, even though the signals are very, very clear that he can’t."

"In 2021, he even planned a return. That was only about a year after the Newsnight interview. So, really, the fullness of time hasn’t taught him anything about his exile," she added.

Virginia Giuffre death

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, died by suicide aged 41 on Friday, April 26.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family said in the statement.


Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards

Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie
Prince Albert joins cyclists in Monaco’s prestigious COCC Ride charity race
Prince Albert joins cyclists in Monaco’s prestigious COCC Ride charity race
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive immense support from close pal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive immense support from close pal
Princess Rajwa receives sweet wish from Prince Hussein on her 31st birthday
Princess Rajwa receives sweet wish from Prince Hussein on her 31st birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan plan new move to mend rift with Prince William, Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan plan new move to mend rift with Prince William, Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'continue' Princess Diana's approach to spotlight
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'continue' Princess Diana's approach to spotlight
Prince William's surprise move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle baffled
Prince William's surprise move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle baffled
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Archie, Lilibet's fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos
Archie, Lilibet's fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos
Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials
Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties