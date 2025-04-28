Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals

Since last many years, Prince Andrew's controversies resurface with alarming regularity and the latest development is the tragic suicide of Virginia Giuffre, who had previously accused him of sexual assault.
Just like his any other scandal, this has also brought renewed scrutiny to the royal family, with reports of an emergency meeting between King Charles, Prince William and lawyers at Buckingham Palace.
Despite being stripped of his royal duties and facing widespread criticism, the disgraced Duke of York appears to refuse to accept his exile.
A Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths pointed out that Andrew has a history of attempting to return to royal life, despite clear signals that he cannot.
"Given that Andrew wasn’t even allowed to attend the Sandringham Christmas service, I found it very surprising that he thought he could show up at Easter," she told GB News.
Griffiths continued, "What happens is that, every now and then, Andrew gets it into his head that he can find a way back, even though the signals are very, very clear that he can’t."
"In 2021, he even planned a return. That was only about a year after the Newsnight interview. So, really, the fullness of time hasn’t taught him anything about his exile," she added.
Virginia Giuffre death
Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, died by suicide aged 41 on Friday, April 26.
“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family said in the statement.