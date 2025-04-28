Karla Sofía Gascón reflects on transgender discrimination in film industry

The 'Emilia Pérez' starlet talked about returning to Hollywood amid political unrest in the USA

Karla Sofía Gascón opened up about her struggles in her acting career due to the bias toward the transgender community.

The Emilia Pérez star attended Madrid’s Platino Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 27, where she moved to tears while discussing her return to Hollywood for upcoming projects.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Karla stated that the actress might work in English films due to the ongoing political tension in the country.

The 53-year-old Spanish actress noted, "I’m looking forward to it. The question is whether when I get to the United States everything will be okay."

She continued, "I hope so, but if they don’t let me in or they don’t let me work because they consider that I am not a sufficiently qualified person or they want to discriminate against me because of my sexuality, then it will be very difficult."

Karla Sofía Gascón talks about USA political unrest 

The Oscar-nominated actress added that despite the political unrest in the USA, she still believes the country is a wonderful place to pursue dreams. 

"I think it’s a wonderful country full of something that we have all wished for in this world, which is freedom, and we are losing it. We are losing it," the We Are the Nobles actress remarked.

Karla Sofía Gascón last appeared in the musical-crime movie, Emilia Pérez, alongside popular American actress-singer, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez, and others. 

The film was released on August 21, 2024.  

