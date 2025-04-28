Princess Rajwa receives sweet wish from Prince Hussein on her 31st birthday

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan on 1 June 2023

  April 28, 2025
Crown Prince Hussein is gushing over his beautiful wife, Princess Rajwa, as she rings in her 31st birthday.

The Jordan’s Royal took to his Instagram account on Monday to extend a heartfelt wish to wifey on her born day.

“Dear mother of the dear... Every year you are the light of my life and Iman's,” he began the caption in Arabic, alongside a tender photo of them.

In the heartwarming picture, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa could be seen beaming with joy as they held their hands.

The snapshot showed Prince Hussein, first in line to the Jordanian throne, in a simple and casual black polo shirt, while Princess Rajwa exuded elegance him in an olive cardigan. 

Hussein further added, “Happy birthday Rajwa! Grateful for the love, kindness, and warmth you bring into Iman’s life and mine.”

Last year, Prince Hussein marked Princess Rajwa's 30th birthday with a special message.

"May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa tied the knot at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan on 1 June 2023.

The beloved couple welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024.

