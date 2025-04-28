Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere 

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have once again put on a united front to promote their upcoming project after their rumored feud.
The duo was spotted posing together on the red carpet for the Another Simple Favor premiere in New York City on Sunday.
In the photos, the Gossip Girl alum could be seen grinning as she wrapped her arm around the Pitch Perfect star, posing side-by-side to brush off rumours of an ongoing feud.
For the premiere of their upcoming Prime Video film, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Blake arrived in a cleavage-accentuating mint-colored draped gown while Anna flashed her toned midriff in a cropped white top and matching high-waisted trousers.
Blake, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle Justin Baldoni, reunited with Anna for the sequel of their 2018 comedy thriller, A Simple Favor, which is slated to release on May 1 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick beef
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick were said to be embroiled in an alleged feud earlier this year.
According to the rumors, there was a disagreement between the two actresses over billing for their upcoming film.
The reports are also suggesting that Anna Kendrick felt overshadowed by Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, which may be drawing attention away from their new movie.