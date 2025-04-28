Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards

Elle Fanning surely knows how to turn heads with her ethereal beauty and regal fashion sense!
The All the Bright Places actress exuded glamour as she attended the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
For the glitzy event, Elle slipped into a scoop-neck peach dress embroidered with jewels.
She completed her look with pair of shiny metallic heels and a brown-strapped watch as she sleekly tied her hair up.
At the red carpet, the Maleficent star appeared in good spirits, smiling and waving for the paparazzi and even breaking into laughter at points.
After giving some solo shots, the 27-year-old actress posed with CEO of the American Film Institute Bob Gazalle and filmmaker Ron Howard for photos.
Besides Elle, a host of A-listers including Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg and US film director Spike Lee were also in attendance.
American Film Institute Life Achievement Award
American Film Institute Life Achievement Award were held to celebrate Francis Ford Coppola as he received the prestigious AFI award, he highest honor bestowed by the American Film Institute.
Steven Spielberg and Star Wars director George Lucas presented the prestigious honor to Coppola during the ceremony.
The event took place at Hollywood's The Dolby Theatre.