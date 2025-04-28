Zayn Malik daughter Khai becomes his savoir amid personal struggles

Zayn Malik's daughter Khai has reportedly became his saviour after a dark period of his life.
The Still Got Time hitmaker shares his four-year daughter with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
After leaving One Direction in March 2015, Zayn faced crippling anxiety. Last year, he was hit with another loss after the tragic death of his former bandmate Liam Payne, due to which he postponed his debut solo tour Stairway to the Sky.
A source close to the singer told The Sun, that Khai “saved” him during the tough times.
The insider shared, “Friends inside and outside of the music industry are incredibly proud of the man Zayn has become.It could have all gone so differently - there have been genuine concerns for him over the years, but the storms he has weathered have given him strength and clarity.”
The tipster added, “Finishing the tour was a huge hurdle for him to overcome. It’s been an incredible turnaround. Fatherhood has been the making of him. Khai has absolutely saved him.”
In March, Zayn concluded his Stairway to the Sky tour in Mexico City with the heartfelt words, "We got there."
About Zayn Malik daughter Khai
Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, in September 2020.
The former couple broke up in 2021 after tension between Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid and the pop icon.
To note, Zayn shares joint custody with the 30-year old supermodel.