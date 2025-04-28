Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghan's new interview

Prince William and Kate Middleton broke silence after Meghan Markle's bombshell interview.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' issued the joint statement one day before their 14th anniversary.
On April 28, the royal couple posted a compilation of short clips from Tobermory, Isle of Mull.
William and Princess Kate will arrive at Tobermory on the date of their milestone anniversary, April 29.
The caption of the post read, “Looking forward to arriving in Mull tomorrow for two days celebrating and connecting with rural island communities in the beautiful Inner Hebrides.”
Prince William and Kate's video message comes after the Duchess of Sussex appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.
During her first-ever podcast appearance on Monday, Meghan made a surprising confession about her memoir writing plans after Prince Harry’s Spare success.
Meghan Markle shares memoir writing plans after Prince Harry’s success
Meghan Markle, 43, revealed if she’ll write a memoir like her husband Prince Harry during the podcast appearance.
The Duchess told the host, "I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there.”
She added, "I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sorts of tips.”
However, there’s a possibility Meghan would write a book in the future.
Notably, Harry’s memoir Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time after release in 2023.