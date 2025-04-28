Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghan's new interview

Prince William, Kate Middleton release joint statement after Meghan Markle's bombshell interview

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghans new interview
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghan's new interview

Prince William and Kate Middleton broke silence after Meghan Markle's bombshell interview.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' issued the joint statement one day before their 14th anniversary.

On April 28, the royal couple posted a compilation of short clips from Tobermory, Isle of Mull.

William and Princess Kate will arrive at Tobermory on the date of their milestone anniversary, April 29.


The caption of the post read, “Looking forward to arriving in Mull tomorrow for two days celebrating and connecting with rural island communities in the beautiful Inner Hebrides.”

Prince William and Kate's video message comes after the Duchess of Sussex appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

During her first-ever podcast appearance on Monday, Meghan made a surprising confession about her memoir writing plans after Prince Harry’s Spare success.

Meghan Markle shares memoir writing plans after Prince Harry’s success

Meghan Markle, 43, revealed if she’ll write a memoir like her husband Prince Harry during the podcast appearance.

The Duchess told the host, "I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there.”

She added, "I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sorts of tips.”

However, there’s a possibility Meghan would write a book in the future.

Notably, Harry’s memoir Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time after release in 2023.

UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks

UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghan's new interview

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghan's new interview
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls
Google Android event: What to expect before I/O

Google Android event: What to expect before I/O
King Charles issues touching message after key royal gives him sweet nod
King Charles issues touching message after key royal gives him sweet nod
Queen Mary to appear in new movie after King Frederik solo tour
Queen Mary to appear in new movie after King Frederik solo tour
Duchess Sophie visits charitable foundation after attending Anzac Day services
Duchess Sophie visits charitable foundation after attending Anzac Day services
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to mark anniversary amid marital crisis
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to mark anniversary amid marital crisis
Prince William hailed for his ‘generosity’ after funeral appearance backlash
Prince William hailed for his ‘generosity’ after funeral appearance backlash
Inside Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte's simple nighttime routine
Inside Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte's simple nighttime routine
Prince Albert joins cyclists in Monaco’s prestigious COCC Ride charity race
Prince Albert joins cyclists in Monaco’s prestigious COCC Ride charity race
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive immense support from close pal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive immense support from close pal
Princess Rajwa receives sweet wish from Prince Hussein on her 31st birthday
Princess Rajwa receives sweet wish from Prince Hussein on her 31st birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan plan new move to mend rift with Prince William, Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan plan new move to mend rift with Prince William, Kate
Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals
Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'continue' Princess Diana's approach to spotlight
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'continue' Princess Diana's approach to spotlight