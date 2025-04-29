Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party is on the path to win Canada’s federal election and form the fourth consecutive government in the country.
According to BBC, people in Canada on Monday, April 28, 2025, voted to elect the members of the House of Commons to the 45th parliament of the country after an election campaign overshadowed by US President Donald Trump’s trade war.
The national broadcaster CBC and CTV News late on Monday projected that the Liberals will win most of the seats in the 343-member parliament of Canada.
In order to form a majority in the House of Commons, a party needs to win 172 seats.
Who is winning the Canadian elections?
As per the initial results, Liberals have won 156 seats, while the Conservative Party has won 147. The Bloc Quebecois is currently ahead in 25 seats, the New Democratic Party has 10, while the Greens are on course to win two seats.
Meanwhile, as per CBC projections, Liberals could win at least 162 seats; on the other hand, Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives could take at least 149 seats.
It is unclear whether Liberals will be able to form a majority government or if it would need to rely on the support of a smaller party.
Carney vows to win trade war with US
Former central banker Carney during the campaign vowed to fight back against Trump’s tariff war and strongly opposed his comments to turn Canada into the 51st US state.
The 60-year-old, in a final pitch on Sunday, said, “Our old relationship with the United States is over, unfortunately. And America’s leadership of the global economy is over. And this, this is a tragedy. This is still in play. But it is a tragedy. It is also our new reality. We have to recognise it.”
“We will fight. We will fight Trump’s counter-tariffs. In fact, we are already fighting them with our own counter-tariffs that cause maximum damage in the United States with minimum impact here in Canada,” he added.
Meanwhile, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wished the “great” people of Canada “good luck” and suggested they elect a man who could cut taxes in half, increase military power for free and quadruple the size of all the businesses with zero taxes or tariffs.