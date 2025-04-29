Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war

Liberal Party dominated the polls, winning a projected 156 seats in the election

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Mark Carneys Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party is on the path to win Canada’s federal election and form the fourth consecutive government in the country.

According to BBC, people in Canada on Monday, April 28, 2025, voted to elect the members of the House of Commons to the 45th parliament of the country after an election campaign overshadowed by US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The national broadcaster CBC and CTV News late on Monday projected that the Liberals will win most of the seats in the 343-member parliament of Canada.

In order to form a majority in the House of Commons, a party needs to win 172 seats.

Who is winning the Canadian elections?

As per the initial results, Liberals have won 156 seats, while the Conservative Party has won 147. The Bloc Quebecois is currently ahead in 25 seats, the New Democratic Party has 10, while the Greens are on course to win two seats.

Meanwhile, as per CBC projections, Liberals could win at least 162 seats; on the other hand, Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives could take at least 149 seats.

It is unclear whether Liberals will be able to form a majority government or if it would need to rely on the support of a smaller party.

Carney vows to win trade war with US

Former central banker Carney during the campaign vowed to fight back against Trump’s tariff war and strongly opposed his comments to turn Canada into the 51st US state.

The 60-year-old, in a final pitch on Sunday, said, “Our old relationship with the United States is over, unfortunately. And America’s leadership of the global economy is over. And this, this is a tragedy. This is still in play. But it is a tragedy. It is also our new reality. We have to recognise it.”

“We will fight. We will fight Trump’s counter-tariffs. In fact, we are already fighting them with our own counter-tariffs that cause maximum damage in the United States with minimum impact here in Canada,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wished the “great” people of Canada “good luck” and suggested they elect a man who could cut taxes in half, increase military power for free and quadruple the size of all the businesses with zero taxes or tariffs.

King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Equador Presidents at Palace amid working visits

King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Equador Presidents at Palace amid working visits
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war

Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war
Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration

Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration
Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children

Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children
Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children
Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children
Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges
Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges
UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks
UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks
Spain, Portugal power outages lead to major chaos: Millions affected
Spain, Portugal power outages lead to major chaos: Millions affected
Missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 mystery deepens with new shocking twist
Missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 mystery deepens with new shocking twist
Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates
Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates
Florida fatal boat collision with ferry declared as ‘mass casualty incident’
Florida fatal boat collision with ferry declared as ‘mass casualty incident’
Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
North Korea admits sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine war
North Korea admits sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine war
Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured
Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured
Vancouver car ramming: Suspect Kai-Ji Adam charged with 8 counts of murder
Vancouver car ramming: Suspect Kai-Ji Adam charged with 8 counts of murder
Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Here's major reason
Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Here's major reason