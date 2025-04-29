Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly slip that she’s still living in the $68 million marital mansion she shares with Ben Affleck
On Sunday, the Unstoppable actress took to her Instagram story section to share a snap from inside the bathroom of the mega home in Bel-Air, California.
In a shared selfie, Lopez had her honey highlighted hair down with dewy nude makeup on.
She looked into the camera and she showed off a pale beige cable knit turtleneck sweater worn under a pair of acid-washed denim overalls.
Her shared post revealed that she was still in the Bel-Air home with the special luxurious white mouldings and the pale beige wood floors.
The couple lived in their love-nest before they parted ways in August 2024.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck $60million mansion:
The mansion, which Affleck and Lopez purchased for just over $60million, has been on the market for nearly a year.
According to TMZ, a source told that Affleck wanted to lower the price of the house while Lopez is not ready to do so.
“Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is. But the real estate market is not there and it’s not selling,” an insider told Us Weekly.
Notably, it all started after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was finalized earlier this year in January.