How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?

One thing that can completely ruin a potential relaxing cruise trip is seasickness.
This common condition can strike at the most inconvenient of times and turn the vacations into a nauseating nightmare.
If you or someone you know get seasickness easily, there are several cheap and easy ways to alleviate the discomfort.
Discussing the ailment with yacht charter company, The Boat Charter, Dr. Gary Bartlett has shared the most effective tips and tricks to keep travellers safe from the illness.
What causes seasickness
Sharing the cause of sickness, Dr. Gary noted that seasickness is triggered by the disturbance in inner ear, "It usually occurs when you're travelling by car, boat, plane, or train."
He further added, "Your body's sensory organs send mixed messages to your brain, causing dizziness, lightheadedness, or nausea."
The best and the most easiest way to reduce the risk of seasickness is to chose a perfect place to sit.
In order to avoid getting sick, the medical expert recommended to sit towards the front on the boat, while focusing on the horizon and avoid facing backward.
Along with that, if you're on a longer trip, the most effective way to not get sick would be to secure the right cabin.
Dr, Gary noted, "Ask for a cabin at water level and close to the front or the middle of the vessel."
Things to avoid at cruise
To avoid seasickness during your peaceful vacations, it is recommended to not read onboard, and be well rested the night before the travelling.
Furthermore, maintain your hydration level and avoid heavy consumption of alcohol.
Also, avoid greasy and acidic food before and during the travel.
How to get rid of seasickness
If you are someone, who gets seasick easily, travel with two essential ingredients: peppermint and ginger.
Steep a peppermint tea bag and a small chunk of raw ginger in hot water to make a tea effective for nausea.