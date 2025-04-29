Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

The 'Raanjhanaa' actress dropped sneak peek into her mom life with a heartfelt Instagram post

Sonam Kapoor, who has kept her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja away from the spotlight, has given a rare glimpse into her mom's life.

The Raanjhanaa starlet turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, to share several photos and videos featuring herself and her baby boy, Vayu.

Her viral snapshots and footage are accompanied by a caption stating, "An unexpected week off with no agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy."

"No distractions and just life as it should be. @anandahuja we’ve made such a little peace of heaven for ourselves love you so much. #everydayphenomenal," Sonam concluded.

The mom-of-one also tagged her husband, Anand Ahuja, in her post, as she shared a message for him.

In the first picture, Sonam's son is seen on a swing as his mum stands near him, the frame also includes Vayu's giant toy car and plants in the background. 

Another slide showed the 39-year-old Indian actress photographed beaming as she gazed at her son while the mother-son duo spent quality time together in their luxurious home. 

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja 

For the unversed, since Sonam Kapoor announced the arrival of her first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, with her life partner, Anand Ahuja in August 2022, she has not revealed the face of her baby boy. 

While announcing the birth of their little one, the couple, who tied the knot on May 8, 2018, restrained their fans from taking pictures of their son.

Sonam Kapoor's latest Bollywood movie  

Sonam last appeared in Shome Mahija's crime-thriller movie, Blind, in July 2023. 

