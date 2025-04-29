Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber

Madison Beer has also opened up about the struggles she faced in the industry after making debut at 13

Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber

Madison Beer has opened up about the close bond she shares with pop icon Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

On Monday, April 28, Cosmopolitan published a digital cover story of the Reckless crooner, where she gave a glimpse of her friendship with the A-list couple.

In the interview, she gushed about the pair, "I love [Justin] and Hailey very much."

The 26-year-old pop-star confessed that she keeps in touch with the pair, noting, "I was with them recently and we were like, 'How special that we've known each other for so long."

"I've known Hailey since I was 10, and I've known Justin since I was 12. We're still in each other's lives and now they're married with a baby," she added.

About Madison Beer and Justin Bieber bond

Madison was discovered by Justin in 2012 while she was singing a cover of Etta James' classic hit At Last and later was signed by his manager Scooter Braun.

In the interview, she also recalled parting ways with her first-ever team, noting, "Literally the same day my manager dropped me, my lawyer dropped me, and my label dropped me."

Making devastating admission, she added, "Everything in my life went away within 12 hours, I was 16 and my label was like 'Good luck.'"

The Make You Mine singer shared that she was let go by her management because she "hadn't been successful enough."

Madison also revealed how "grown men" discussed her being "too sexy" when she was just 14.

She further added, that the management decision to not continue with her was because people said, "We can't sell the sex because she's so young, so we'd have to wait."

However, Madison did not name or clarify the individuals from her former team, who made such derogatory remarks about the singer.

Notably, both Justin Bieber and Madison Beer came into the spotlight at a young age, and have spoken about the negative impact they faced because of it publicly.

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?

How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone

Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama

Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama

Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling
Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration
Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration
Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute
Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute
Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls
Milton Jones announces prostate cancer diagnosis, cancels tour dates
Milton Jones announces prostate cancer diagnosis, cancels tour dates
Zayn Malik daughter Khai becomes his savoir amid personal struggles
Zayn Malik daughter Khai becomes his savoir amid personal struggles
Lady Gaga performs first concert in 13 years ahead of Mayhem Ball tour
Lady Gaga performs first concert in 13 years ahead of Mayhem Ball tour