Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber

Madison Beer has opened up about the close bond she shares with pop icon Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.
On Monday, April 28, Cosmopolitan published a digital cover story of the Reckless crooner, where she gave a glimpse of her friendship with the A-list couple.
In the interview, she gushed about the pair, "I love [Justin] and Hailey very much."
The 26-year-old pop-star confessed that she keeps in touch with the pair, noting, "I was with them recently and we were like, 'How special that we've known each other for so long."
"I've known Hailey since I was 10, and I've known Justin since I was 12. We're still in each other's lives and now they're married with a baby," she added.
About Madison Beer and Justin Bieber bond
Madison was discovered by Justin in 2012 while she was singing a cover of Etta James' classic hit At Last and later was signed by his manager Scooter Braun.
In the interview, she also recalled parting ways with her first-ever team, noting, "Literally the same day my manager dropped me, my lawyer dropped me, and my label dropped me."
Making devastating admission, she added, "Everything in my life went away within 12 hours, I was 16 and my label was like 'Good luck.'"
The Make You Mine singer shared that she was let go by her management because she "hadn't been successful enough."
Madison also revealed how "grown men" discussed her being "too sexy" when she was just 14.
She further added, that the management decision to not continue with her was because people said, "We can't sell the sex because she's so young, so we'd have to wait."
However, Madison did not name or clarify the individuals from her former team, who made such derogatory remarks about the singer.
Notably, both Justin Bieber and Madison Beer came into the spotlight at a young age, and have spoken about the negative impact they faced because of it publicly.