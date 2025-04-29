Apple Vision Air launch timeline revealed: Details inside

Anticipated Apple Vision Pro 2 will support low-latency connectivity and advanced enterprise applications

Apple Vision Air launch timeline revealed: Details inside
Apple Vision Air launch timeline revealed: Details inside

Apple is expected to launch “Vision Air” in markets soon with enhanced capabilities.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Vision Air will be a thinner and lighter counterpart of the existing Apple Vision Pro headset.

The rumoured Air-branded AR/VR wearable is expected to be a cheaper alternative to the existing version.

Apple Vision Air launch timeline (leaked)

According to Gurman, Apple Vision Air is expected to launch anytime between "the end of this year and the first half of 2026."

Gurman added that Apple will likely introduce a Mac-tethered variant of the Apple Vision Pro, which will be "aimed at applications that need maximum responsiveness," but he did not mention an expected launch timeline for this.

Previously, he reported that the anticipated Apple Vision Pro 2 will support low-latency connectivity and advanced enterprise applications.

Earlier reports indicated that the Apple Vision Air will have an aluminium outer body, and its internal components are tipped to be made out of titanium.

The use of these materials is likely to reduce the weight of the purported headset.

The current mixed reality wearable is priced at $3,500.

To note, the purported headset may launch with a thinner build and a Graphite/ Dark Blue colourway.

Apple Vision Air is expected to include advanced features, providing a better usage experience without any problems. 

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests

‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
Apple to launch foldable iPhone soon: What to expect
Apple to launch foldable iPhone soon: What to expect
Google Android event: What to expect before I/O
Google Android event: What to expect before I/O
Gemini AI to replace Google Assistant on tablets and smartwatches
Gemini AI to replace Google Assistant on tablets and smartwatches
ChatGPT expands access to ‘Lightweight’ Deep Research tool
ChatGPT expands access to ‘Lightweight’ Deep Research tool
DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension
DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension
WhatsApp to revamp voice recording feature for easier use
WhatsApp to revamp voice recording feature for easier use
New Lately app boosts timeliness for people with ADHD
New Lately app boosts timeliness for people with ADHD
Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report
Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report
Instagram Edits reaches 7M downloads in first week, surpassing CapCut
Instagram Edits reaches 7M downloads in first week, surpassing CapCut
Google to discontinue support for older Nest Thermostats soon
Google to discontinue support for older Nest Thermostats soon
Pixel users can now ‘Browse’ emoji ‘Kitchen’ on Gboard
Pixel users can now ‘Browse’ emoji ‘Kitchen’ on Gboard