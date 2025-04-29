Apple Vision Air launch timeline revealed: Details inside

Apple is expected to launch “Vision Air” in markets soon with enhanced capabilities.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Vision Air will be a thinner and lighter counterpart of the existing Apple Vision Pro headset.
The rumoured Air-branded AR/VR wearable is expected to be a cheaper alternative to the existing version.
Apple Vision Air launch timeline (leaked)
According to Gurman, Apple Vision Air is expected to launch anytime between "the end of this year and the first half of 2026."
Gurman added that Apple will likely introduce a Mac-tethered variant of the Apple Vision Pro, which will be "aimed at applications that need maximum responsiveness," but he did not mention an expected launch timeline for this.
Previously, he reported that the anticipated Apple Vision Pro 2 will support low-latency connectivity and advanced enterprise applications.
Earlier reports indicated that the Apple Vision Air will have an aluminium outer body, and its internal components are tipped to be made out of titanium.
The use of these materials is likely to reduce the weight of the purported headset.
The current mixed reality wearable is priced at $3,500.
To note, the purported headset may launch with a thinner build and a Graphite/ Dark Blue colourway.
Apple Vision Air is expected to include advanced features, providing a better usage experience without any problems.