Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage

From Country & Western to Blues & Folk, here’s the full setlist Beyoncé will perform on her anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage

A year after releasing her Grammy-winning album, Beyoncé is now bringing Cowboy Carter to life!

The Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker kicked off her much-anticipated tenth concert tour in Inglewood, California on Monday, April 28, leaving packed SoFi Stadium bursting with cheers.

Opening the concert with country song Ameriican Requiem, Queen Bey set the stage ablaze with some of her biggest hits, including Crazy in Love, Amen, and I’m That Girl.

The concerts, which are divided into eight acts, feature a diverse setlist that blends genres – a homage to Black American country music while keeping her signature style intact.

For the opening act of the spectacular shows, Beyoncé will perform Ameriican Requiem and Blackbiird, which belong to country, folk, and gospel genres, followed by Ya Ya and Why Don’t You Love Me, belonging to the rock & roll and psychedelic soul.

To conclude the stunning nights, the American singer-songwriter and actress is set to bring chart-topping tracks 16 Carriages and Amen onstage during the eighth act, offering a soulful and spiritual finish to the unforgettable experience.

The tour is in support of the Cuff It singer’s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which was released on March 29, 2024.

About Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour setlist:

The full setlist for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour includes:

1- Ameriican Requiem

2- Blackbiird

3- The Star-Spangled Banner

4- Freedom

5- Ya Ya

6- America Has a Problem

7- Spaghettii

8- Formation

9- My House

10- Diva

11- Alligator Tears

12- Just for Fun

13- Protector

14- Flamenco

15- Desert Eagle

16- Riiverdance

17- II Hands II Heaven

18- Sweet Honey Buckin’

19- Jolene

20- Daddy Lessons

21- Bodyguard

22- II Most Wanted

23- Cuff It

24- Tyrant

25- Thique

26- Levii’s Jeans

27- Daughter

28- I’m That Girl

29- Cozy

30- Alien Superstar

31- Texas Hold ‘Em

32- Crazy in Love

33- Heated

34- Before I Let Go

35- 16 Carriages

36- Amen

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour:

Beyoncé, who began her Cowboy Carter Tour in the United States on April 28, 2025, will next take it to England and France, before concluding it back in the US on July 26.

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests

‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling
Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration
Taylor Swift targeted by Donald Trump at White House Super Bowl celebration
Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute
Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute