Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage

A year after releasing her Grammy-winning album, Beyoncé is now bringing Cowboy Carter to life!
The Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker kicked off her much-anticipated tenth concert tour in Inglewood, California on Monday, April 28, leaving packed SoFi Stadium bursting with cheers.
Opening the concert with country song Ameriican Requiem, Queen Bey set the stage ablaze with some of her biggest hits, including Crazy in Love, Amen, and I’m That Girl.
The concerts, which are divided into eight acts, feature a diverse setlist that blends genres – a homage to Black American country music while keeping her signature style intact.
For the opening act of the spectacular shows, Beyoncé will perform Ameriican Requiem and Blackbiird, which belong to country, folk, and gospel genres, followed by Ya Ya and Why Don’t You Love Me, belonging to the rock & roll and psychedelic soul.
To conclude the stunning nights, the American singer-songwriter and actress is set to bring chart-topping tracks 16 Carriages and Amen onstage during the eighth act, offering a soulful and spiritual finish to the unforgettable experience.
The tour is in support of the Cuff It singer’s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which was released on March 29, 2024.
About Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour setlist:
The full setlist for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour includes:
1- Ameriican Requiem
2- Blackbiird
3- The Star-Spangled Banner
4- Freedom
5- Ya Ya
6- America Has a Problem
7- Spaghettii
8- Formation
9- My House
10- Diva
11- Alligator Tears
12- Just for Fun
13- Protector
14- Flamenco
15- Desert Eagle
16- Riiverdance
17- II Hands II Heaven
18- Sweet Honey Buckin’
19- Jolene
20- Daddy Lessons
21- Bodyguard
22- II Most Wanted
23- Cuff It
24- Tyrant
25- Thique
26- Levii’s Jeans
27- Daughter
28- I’m That Girl
29- Cozy
30- Alien Superstar
31- Texas Hold ‘Em
32- Crazy in Love
33- Heated
34- Before I Let Go
35- 16 Carriages
36- Amen
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour:
Beyoncé, who began her Cowboy Carter Tour in the United States on April 28, 2025, will next take it to England and France, before concluding it back in the US on July 26.