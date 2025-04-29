Trending

'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • April 29, 2025
Shoojit Sircar penned an emotional note on the 5th death anniversary of the late Indian actor Irrfan Khan.

The Piku filmmaker turned to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, to release a handful of throwback photos featuring the deceased actor on his death anniversary.

Shoojit, one of Irrfan's close pals, scribbled a heart-wrenching note for the departed soul, stating, "Dear Irfaan, Friend, wherever you are, I know you’re doing well and have probably made many new friends there."

"I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I’m doing fine. But there’s one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you’re loved and missed here. You’d be surprised," the October creator added.

He continued, "I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared. Your discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating. I cherish those moments. Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London? Those talks were incredibly deep."

Irrfan Khan's illness 

For those unaware, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, after battling with a rare form of cancer.

The Billu star and Shoojit Sircar worked together on the iconic film, Piku, which was initially released in 2015.

'Piku' re-releasing in Indian cinemas after a decade 

As reported by Hindustan Times, the comedy-drama film is re-releasing in Indian theatres on May 9, 2025. 

