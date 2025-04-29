Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings

Social media especially Instagram has become a powerful platform that shapes trends and influences millions of people worldwide.
Well-known figures from different fields are gaining massive following on Instagram and are using their platform to connect with fans, inspire them and take the lead in setting trends.
Here's a look at the top 5 most-followed individuals on Instagram:
Cristiano Ronaldo:
Cristiano Ronaldo, a name that doesn't need any introduction, is the most followed person on Instagram.
With 652 million followers, he shares his achievements, training sessions and heartfelt family moments and trips.
Earnings per sponsored Instagram post:
As per the Hopper HQ, he earns around $3.43 million for each sponsored post he makes on Instagram.
Lionel Messi:
Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi is the second most-followed person on Instagram with 505 million followers.
He is considered one of the greatest footballer of all time, having won eight Ballon d'Or awards and being named the best player by FIFA eight times.
Earnings per sponsored Instagram post:
Messi makes $2.6 million for each sponsored post on Instagram.
Selena Gomez:
The third most followed individual on Instagram is Selena Gomez.
Gomez, an American actress, singer, songwriter, producer and businesswoman has 420 million followers on Instagram.
She uses her account to promote her popular cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty and also shares aspects of her personal life and talks about current issues.
In addition to this, Gomez is the highest-paid woman on Instagram.
Earnings per sponsored Instagram post:
According to Hopper HQ, she earns around $2.56 million for each sponsored post.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:
In a slightly lower position on the list is Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known as The Rock who has 394 million followers on Instagram.
He is an American actor and part-time wrestler in WWE.
On Instagram, he shares content related to fitness, fun moments and his business ventures.
Earnings per sponsored Instagram post:
As per Hopper HQ, he earns around $2.5 million for every sponsored post he makes.
Kylie Jenner:
In fifth place is Kylie Jenner, an American media personality, who has 393 million followers.
She is the founder and owner of the cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics and uses Instagram to promote her brand.
Earnings per sponsored Instagram post:
As per Hopper HQ, she charges around $2.4 million per post.