Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo

Ed Sheeran has shared an iconic never before seen photo of close pal, Taylor Swift.
The Shape of You hitmaker recently made an Instagram account titled, Teddy’s Old Phone, to promote his upcoming single, Old Phone. The new account shows snaps from a mobile phone that Sheeran retired in 2015.
In the viral photo, Taylor can be seen taking a selfie with her friend. The duo appeared to make serious faces in the selfie.
Sheeran captioned the post, “Put the sound on and have a listen. I got rid of my phone 2015, and moved onto email full time. I just turned my phone off December ‘15 and that was it. When I got sued, the judge ordered me to give up my old devices to the other sides lawyers, to look through messages, emails, voice notes, videos, etc.”
He added, “In the process, I switched on my old phone. The first message was from my friend @jamaledwards, who had recently passed away. The second was from my ex girlfriend who I hadn’t been in contact with for years. The third was a family member I haven’t spoken to in a decade. And so on.”
The Bad Habits singer shared turning his old phone on had really “spun him out,” and he had found himself scrolling through messages and conversations with people who were no longer there.
Sheeran's photo dump also featured Benny Blanco and Harry Styles.
Ed Sheeran announces 'Old Phone' release date
Ed Sheeran has also announced the release date of Old Phone.
His upcoming track is set to release on May 1.