Entertainment

Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo

Ed Sheeran shares throwback pictures of pals including Benny Blanco, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles

Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swifts never before seen photo
Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo

Ed Sheeran has shared an iconic never before seen photo of close pal, Taylor Swift.

The Shape of You hitmaker recently made an Instagram account titled, Teddy’s Old Phone, to promote his upcoming single, Old Phone. The new account shows snaps from a mobile phone that Sheeran retired in 2015.

In the viral photo, Taylor can be seen taking a selfie with her friend. The duo appeared to make serious faces in the selfie.

Sheeran captioned the post, “Put the sound on and have a listen. I got rid of my phone 2015, and moved onto email full time. I just turned my phone off December ‘15 and that was it. When I got sued, the judge ordered me to give up my old devices to the other sides lawyers, to look through messages, emails, voice notes, videos, etc.”

He added, “In the process, I switched on my old phone. The first message was from my friend @jamaledwards, who had recently passed away. The second was from my ex girlfriend who I hadn’t been in contact with for years. The third was a family member I haven’t spoken to in a decade. And so on.”

The Bad Habits singer shared turning his old phone on had really “spun him out,” and he had found himself scrolling through messages and conversations with people who were no longer there.

Sheeran's photo dump also featured Benny Blanco and Harry Styles.

Ed Sheeran announces 'Old Phone' release date

Ed Sheeran has also announced the release date of Old Phone.

His upcoming track is set to release on May 1.

King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release

King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release
Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City

Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City
Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo

Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy
Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance
Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance
Kim Kardashian court trial takes surprising turn after robber’s confession
Kim Kardashian court trial takes surprising turn after robber’s confession
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob
'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist
'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals