Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate make announcement on 14th wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William release PDA-packed photo to mark milestone wedding anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Prince William, Princess Kate make announcement on 14th wedding anniversary
Prince William, Princess Kate make announcement on 14th wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a heartwarming joint statement on their 14th wedding anniversary.

On April 29, the Prince and Princess of Wales released an adorable photo on Instagram from the Scotland trip to celebrate their milestone event.

The shared photo featured the royal couple, arms wrapped lovingly around each other, looking out at the breathtaking scenery of mountains and lake on the Isle of Mull.

They were stylishly dressed in checked blazers and chinos.

William and Kate stated in their joint announcement, “Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome. W&C”

They penned in another post from the trip, “Exploring@croft3mull on the west coast of Mull. A working farm and restaurant rooted in sustainability. From low-carbon design to a menu shaped by the land, every detail celebrates local produce and community connection. A proud example of island innovation!”

The royal couple also met locals at Tobermory's Artisan Market during the first day of trip.

Prince William shares key purpose of Scotland trip:

As per Hello!, Prince William shared his main aim to visit Scotland with wife Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales shared that on their way to Scotland, they were “trying to find out what challenges there are, what we can do to help.”

William and Kate’s official Instagram account also shared crucial update about their visit to community halls, that their Royal Foundation is helping to rebuild.

The statement read, “Thank you @banjo.beale and all involved for your design and renovation work, funded by a grant from The Royal Foundation's Community Impact Programme. Meeting local makers at Tobermory's Artisan Market.“

Catherine and William will stay at a self-catering cottage on Mull after official engagements on Tuesday.

King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release

King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release
Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City

Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City
Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo

Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy
King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release
King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release
Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip
Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
Meghan Markle shares how Oprah Winfrey encouraged her for bold brand move
Meghan Markle shares how Oprah Winfrey encouraged her for bold brand move
Princess Kate, Prince William arrive in Scotland for two-day trip
Princess Kate, Prince William arrive in Scotland for two-day trip
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate major milestone of senior family member
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate major milestone of senior family member
Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
Sarah Ferguson shares heart touching post after Prince Andrew accuser's suicide
Sarah Ferguson shares heart touching post after Prince Andrew accuser's suicide
Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with ex daughter-in-law
Princess Anne recent trip reveals surprising bond with ex daughter-in-law
Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light
Prince Andrew in hot water as ties to controversial millionaire come to light
Meghan Markle shares first update after shocking aim at royal family
Meghan Markle shares first update after shocking aim at royal family
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama