Kim Kardashian reveals whopping cost Met Gala preparation

Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her jaw-dropping Met Gala transformation, reportedly spending $4,500 on a so-called "magic" makeover.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share her plan for the 2025 Met Gala, which will be held on May 5 in New York City.
She revealed that she took expensive skin treatments to make sure she's looking her best next week.
In a shared photo, Kim is seen lying on what appears to be a spa bed while someone in gloves presses a thick, plastic-covered device to her cheek.
Kim had a gel on her face and neck where the device was being used, and she also didn't have any clothing visible at or above her shoulders.
“This is my third time doing @sofwavemed and I think it's one of the only lasers that works for firming!” she gushed in her caption.
Kim Kardashian preparation for Met Gala 2025:
Notably, the mother of three took her surgery ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, the event to celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition,
As per Vogue, this year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which “will explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy.
At last year's extravagant event, Kardashian turned heads on the red carpet in a corset-inspired gown crafted by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.