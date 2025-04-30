Entertainment

Ellen Pompeo proudly poses at Hollywood Walk of Fame star with family

Ellen Pompeo plays the titular role of Dr. Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' since 2005

Ellen Pompeo is celebrating her Hollywood Walk of Fame with her beloved family!

On Tuesday, April 29, the Grey's Anatomy actress received her prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ellen was joined by her husband, Chris Ivery, and two of their three children, Stella and Eli to celebrate the joyous moment.

The beaming family of four posed together at the star, putting an arm around each of other.

Her daughter Stella wore a black-and-white polka dot dress and white heels, looking stylish while son Eli opted for a navy suit.

Ellen's husband, Chris Ivery, complemented the family with his grey outfit.

"Everybody say Sienna because she’s not here!” Ellen could be heard saying as photographers snapped their pictures, referring to the couple's 10-year-old daughter.

Ellen also delivered heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to her family and Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey's Anatomy, for supporting her career and motherhood

“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily. It takes a village. I love you Stella. I love you Eli,” she said.

Ellen further added, "Shonda allowed me to have a career, and get paid and be a mother.”


Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy:

Ellen Pompeo plays the role of Dr. Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy since 2005.

She has been contracted to appear on the show for a few episodes of season 22. 

