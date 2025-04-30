Kangaroo creates havoc on Alabama highway, causing collision and traffic jam

A runaway kangaroo temporarily shut down an interstate highway in Alabama.
As reported by NBC, on Tuesday, April 29, the animal caused a collision between two vehicles and a roadway closure before it was taken away by the caretaker.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) shared that the collision on Interstate 85 in Macon County, between Tuskegee and Auburn took place around noon, and no injuries were reported.
Furthermore, in a social media post, the agency also clarified that the kangaroo was also not injured in the crash.
Macon County Sheriff André Brunson's reaction
Macon County Sheriff André Brunson shared his reaction to the incident in a live stream, where he noted that the animal's caretaker had tranquillised it and was moving for a second shot.
"When somebody said there was a kangaroo of course I didn’t believe it, and nobody believed it. But I’m looking at him," the sheriff said as he show the kangaroo in the video.
Sharing his amusement Brunson added, "A kangaroo, fellas, in Tuskegee, Alabama. Macon County. We see a little bit of everything here."
In the video, the animal was seen being carried to a SUV, and later it was confirmed that the animal belonged to a petting zoo in adjacent Lee County.
Authorities including Alabama Highway Patrol Divisions troopers, a conversation enforcement officer, and Macon County sheriff's deputies were credited with helping capture the marsupial.