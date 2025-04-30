World

Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of son playing piano for grandpa

Ivanka Trump's youngest son Theodore Kushner played his original composition for the US President Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of son playing piano for grandpa
Ivanka Trump has showcased close bond her youngest son Theodore Kushner shares with grandfather President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, April 29, Ivanka turned to her X  account to post a small clip of her son playing an "original composition" on the piano.

The video, in which the 8-year-old was dressed in cream-tux was accompanied with the caption, "Theo debuting his first original composition for Grandpa last night at The White House."

In the social media post, Trump could be seen looking proudly at his grandson, as off-the-camera someone praised the youngster noting, "That was really good, bud."

Agreeing with the bystander, the president told his grandson, "Yeah, you're good."

About the piano

A reported from Epoch Times penned in the video's reply that Theo played on the Steinway Grand "State Piano."

According to the White House Historical Association, the piano was presented in 1938 to President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the White House by Theodore Steinway.

The grand piano has gold leaf decoration representing "five musical form indigenous of America" and legs craved in the form of American eagles.

Theo is the youngest son of Ivanka and Jared Kushner's, who share two other children, 13-year-old daughter Arabella Kushner and 11-year-old son Joseph Kushner.

Ivanka was joined by her kids at the White House on Monday April 28, along with the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate the NFL's team 2025 Super Bowl win.

