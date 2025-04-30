Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment

Princess Kate and Prince William shared a “powerful reminder” to protect environment during the second day do their Scotland trip.
On April 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Ardura Community Forest with young nature explorers.
They also met Countryside Rangers from Mull and Iona Ranger Service to highlight the importance of climate change.
The royal couple posted pictures from their exciting activities on Instagram and revealed that The Royal Foundation will be partnering up with United for Wildlife for the funding and support for “rangers.”
“Spending time in Ardura Community Forest with the Mull and Iona Ranger Service and young nature explorers. A powerful reminder of the importance of protecting the environment and the role outdoor learning plays in building connection and care for nature,” the caption of the post read.
It continued, “The Royal Foundation and @unitedforwildlife will be providing funding and support for rangers on the Isles of Mull and Iona, ensuring the continuation of these critical roles in conserving and protecting these special natural spaces.”
Kate Middleton’s elegant fashion choice
During the second day of the short trip, Kate Middleton opted for a pair of dark skinny jeans and some See By Chloé ankle combat boots.
The Princess of Wales completed the look with an elegant knitted forest-green jumper, which she layered over a white blouse.