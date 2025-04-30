Royal

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment

Princess Kate and Prince William reveal exciting details about second day of Scotland trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment

Princess Kate and Prince William shared a “powerful reminder” to protect environment during the second day do their Scotland trip.

On April 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Ardura Community Forest with young nature explorers.

They also met Countryside Rangers from Mull and Iona Ranger Service to highlight the importance of climate change.

The royal couple posted pictures from their exciting activities on Instagram and revealed that The Royal Foundation will be partnering up with United for Wildlife for the funding and support for “rangers.”

“Spending time in Ardura Community Forest with the Mull and Iona Ranger Service and young nature explorers. A powerful reminder of the importance of protecting the environment and the role outdoor learning plays in building connection and care for nature,” the caption of the post read.

It continued, “The Royal Foundation and @unitedforwildlife will be providing funding and support for rangers on the Isles of Mull and Iona, ensuring the continuation of these critical roles in conserving and protecting these special natural spaces.”

Kate Middleton’s elegant fashion choice

During the second day of the short trip, Kate Middleton opted for a pair of dark skinny jeans and some See By Chloé ankle combat boots.

The Princess of Wales completed the look with an elegant knitted forest-green jumper, which she layered over a white blouse. 

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'

Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch

Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William
Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo
Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo
Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king
Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king