Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'

Barcelona teenage star Lamine Yamal has shut down comparisons with Lionel Messi.
According to BBC, the 17-year-old footballer said that he is focused on his game rather than comparisons with the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner.
Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, ahead of Barcelona's important match, he called Messi “the best player in history” while rejecting comparisons with former club members.
The Spaniard told reporters, “I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone, and much less with Messi. We are thinking about improving ourselves every day and on being better the next day.”
“I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less. I'm going to enjoy myself and be myself. I admire him, obviously, as the best player in history, but I don't compare myself to him,” he added.
Barcelona vs Inter Milan in Champions League semifinals
Barcelona, which is eyeing its first qualification into Champions League finals after a decade, is all set to face Inter Milan in the semifinals on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at the Olympic Stadium in front of the home crowd.
The two teams previously came head to head on 12 occasions, and Barcelona has bagged six wins, while Inter Milan has won only two matches. The remaining four matches ended in draws.