Sports

Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'

Barcelona aiming to beat Inter Milan to qualify for the first Champions League finals in a decade

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: I dont compare myself
Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'

Barcelona teenage star Lamine Yamal has shut down comparisons with Lionel Messi.

According to BBC, the 17-year-old footballer said that he is focused on his game rather than comparisons with the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, ahead of Barcelona's important match, he called Messi “the best player in history” while rejecting comparisons with former club members.

The Spaniard told reporters, “I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone, and much less with Messi. We are thinking about improving ourselves every day and on being better the next day.”

“I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less. I'm going to enjoy myself and be myself. I admire him, obviously, as the best player in history, but I don't compare myself to him,” he added.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan in Champions League semifinals

Barcelona, which is eyeing its first qualification into Champions League finals after a decade, is all set to face Inter Milan in the semifinals on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at the Olympic Stadium in front of the home crowd.

The two teams previously came head to head on 12 occasions, and Barcelona has bagged six wins, while Inter Milan has won only two matches. The remaining four matches ended in draws.

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'

Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch

Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Novak Djokovic quits Italian Open after consecutive setbacks
Novak Djokovic quits Italian Open after consecutive setbacks
Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant
Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant
Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City
Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City
Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury
Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury
GTA 6 trailer leak: Former Rockstar Dev shares thoughts
GTA 6 trailer leak: Former Rockstar Dev shares thoughts
Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw
Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw
Ronaldo gets expert advice on football club investment: Cheltenham or Man Utd?
Ronaldo gets expert advice on football club investment: Cheltenham or Man Utd?
Call of Duty to debut Canadian actor soon: All you need to know
Call of Duty to debut Canadian actor soon: All you need to know
Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain
Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC