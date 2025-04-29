Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy

President Donald Trump called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to express his frustration about reports suggesting that Amazon might start showing the cost of US tariffs alongside product prices on their website.
Trump made the call to Bezos shortly after one of the senior White House officials told him about this news, reported CNN.
Punchbowl News reported that Amazon plans to “display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs — right next to the product’s total listed price.”
As per the reports, Trump has imposed 145% tariff on Chinese imports and a 10% tarrifs on goods from other countries.
During a briefing on Tuesday, April 29, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Amazon's idea as a "hostile and political act."
She also mentioned that she already discussed the issue with President Trump earlier.
Here's how Amazon response:
In response, an Amazon spokesperson told the outlet that the plan to show tariff costs next to the product prices “was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”
“This was never approved and not going to happen,” an Amazon spokesperson added.
It is worth mentioning that Amazon donated $1 million to support Trump's inauguration and is also working on a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump.