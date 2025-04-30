World

Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims

Harvard University has been under constant trouble with the Trump administration for its admission policies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Harvard University President Alan Garber has issued an apology after the release of internal reports about prejudice at the institute.

As reported by BBC, the reports included testimony from students who shared that they feel pressure to hide their identity as Muslims and Jews from their professors and fellow students.

In response to the brutal reviews, Harvard vowed to review its academic offerings and admission policies.

Changing the admission criteria is a key demand of the White House as it accused the oldest American university of failing to remove antisemitism from the campus.

Last year, couple of task-forces were established to investigate bias at Harvard after pro-Palestine protest at the campus.

President Alan Garber apology letter

Dr. Garber penned in the apology letter, "I'm sorry for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community."

The statement continued, "Members of our community reported incidents that led them to feel targeted and shunned on the basis of their identities."

Furthermore, the president added that the university will not tolerate "bigotry."

According to reports accompanying the letter, the college shared that in the future, it would ensure applicants are evaluated based on their ability to "engage constructively with different perspectives, show empathy and participate in civil discourse."

Trump administration demands

The recent changes by Harvard are not enough for the White House, which has demanded that the educational institute goes under a complete transformation.

As per the administration, the university should end all preference "based on race, colour, national origin, or proxies thereof," and only implement merit-bases policies by August, 2025.

Along with that, the Trump administration has threatened to ban the university's privilege of enrolling foreign students and revoke its tax exempt status if it does not comply.

