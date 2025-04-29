UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings

The UK is currently experiencing a period of unusually warm weather.
Monday, April 28 was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 24.5C in St James' park, London and this toasty weather isn't packing its bags just yet.
The weather is expected to get even hotter in the next few days, reported Sky News.
Today, the temperatures could reach 25C in the South East and London.
On Wednesday, April 30, it might get even warmer, with temperatures possibly reaching 27C.
As per Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey, the UK was "probably going to be surpassing that essentially every day."
Temperatures are expected to rise by Thursday which will also mark the beginning of May.
In places between London and Bristol, the temperature might go to 29C.
In late April, the typical temperatures are around 12C in parts of Scotland and about 16C in southern England.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.
Some specific areas might experience "one of their warmest April days on record," according to Vautrey.
Warning issued for high pollen levels and UV rays
Meanwhile, warnings have been issued about high pollen levels and UV rays and considering this, people are being adviced to take care when outside.