World

UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings

Monday, April 28 was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 24.5C in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings
UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings

The UK is currently experiencing a period of unusually warm weather.

Monday, April 28 was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 24.5C in St James' park, London and this toasty weather isn't packing its bags just yet.

The weather is expected to get even hotter in the next few days, reported Sky News.

Today, the temperatures could reach 25C in the South East and London.

On Wednesday, April 30, it might get even warmer, with temperatures possibly reaching 27C.

As per Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey, the UK was "probably going to be surpassing that essentially every day."

Temperatures are expected to rise by Thursday which will also mark the beginning of May.

In places between London and Bristol, the temperature might go to 29C.

In late April, the typical temperatures are around 12C in parts of Scotland and about 16C in southern England.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.

Some specific areas might experience "one of their warmest April days on record," according to Vautrey.

Warning issued for high pollen levels and UV rays

Meanwhile, warnings have been issued about high pollen levels and UV rays and considering this, people are being adviced to take care when outside.

UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble

UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble

Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance

Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance
Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury

Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury
Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip

Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip
UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble
UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble
Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
Sugar tax set to hit your favourite drinks like milkshakes and more: Details
Sugar tax set to hit your favourite drinks like milkshakes and more: Details
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
US navy's $60 million fighter jet 'lost' in Red Sea, sailor injured
US navy's $60 million fighter jet 'lost' in Red Sea, sailor injured
London electrical substation fire: 100 firefighters battle massive blaze
London electrical substation fire: 100 firefighters battle massive blaze
How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Rothko painting worth $56 million ‘scratched’ by young visitor
Rothko painting worth $56 million ‘scratched’ by young visitor
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war
Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children
Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children
Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges
Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges