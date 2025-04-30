Royal

King Charles gives nod to Prince William, Princess Kate’s special titles

Buckingham Palace shares update on Prince William, Kate Middleton Scotland trip as The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
King Charles gives nod to Prince William, Princess Kate’s special titles
King Charles gives nod to Prince William, Princess Kate’s special titles

King Charles has given a nod to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s special royal titles during their trip to Scotland.

On April 30, the British monarch shared details about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two-day trip.

In his message, His Majesty referred to the couple by their Scottish royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

The Royal Family took to Instagram and dropped a carousal of images from the trip.

“The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on the Isles of Mull and Iona this week, spending time with the local community to reflect on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting the natural environment,” the caption of the post read.

It continued, “During their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited Aros Hall, a much-loved community hub in Tobermory; met some of Tobermory’s food producers, artists and crafters at an artisan market; toured Croft 3, a new working croft and restaurant which celebrates sustainable production.”

William and Kate also met the Mull and Iona Ranger Service in the ancient woodland of Ardura Community Forest.

During the second day of the trip, they got the chance to engage with “Ardura Acorns, one of the only early-years outdoor learning play groups on the island; travelled on the public ferry to the Isle of Iona, meeting those who run the service.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton to reunite with King Charles

King Charles is set to reunite with Prince William and Kare Middleton on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The special event is set to take place on May 8, 2025.

New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies

New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies
Sinner's shocking confession: Considered quitting tennis over doping saga

Sinner's shocking confession: Considered quitting tennis over doping saga
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis

Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace

King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace
King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace
King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William