King Charles gives nod to Prince William, Princess Kate’s special titles

King Charles has given a nod to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s special royal titles during their trip to Scotland.
On April 30, the British monarch shared details about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two-day trip.
In his message, His Majesty referred to the couple by their Scottish royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.
The Royal Family took to Instagram and dropped a carousal of images from the trip.
“The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on the Isles of Mull and Iona this week, spending time with the local community to reflect on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting the natural environment,” the caption of the post read.
It continued, “During their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited Aros Hall, a much-loved community hub in Tobermory; met some of Tobermory’s food producers, artists and crafters at an artisan market; toured Croft 3, a new working croft and restaurant which celebrates sustainable production.”
William and Kate also met the Mull and Iona Ranger Service in the ancient woodland of Ardura Community Forest.
During the second day of the trip, they got the chance to engage with “Ardura Acorns, one of the only early-years outdoor learning play groups on the island; travelled on the public ferry to the Isle of Iona, meeting those who run the service.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton to reunite with King Charles
King Charles is set to reunite with Prince William and Kare Middleton on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
The special event is set to take place on May 8, 2025.