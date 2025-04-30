'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner reveals new details of his snowplow accident  

Jeremy Renner disclosed spine-chilling details of his deadliest snowplow accident occurred nearly two years ago.
The Avengers actor recently published his new book, My Final Breath, in which he penned shocking details of the horrific incident he experienced on New Year's Day in 2023.
According to Us Weekly, Jeremy wrote in his latest publication that when he lay on the ice for the first time, his heart rate dropped unexpectedly on the day of New Year’s.
"After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died," he revealed.
The 54-year-old American actor continued, "I died, right there on the driveway to my house, I know I died. I’m sure of it."
Renner further explained when he was later rushed to the local hospital his heart rate was confirmed by the doctor around 18, which is usually considered dead.
"When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful, and fantastic energy," the Hawkeye actor added.
During his appearance in an old interview with Jimmy Fallon's show, Jeremy Renner also recounted the terrifying details of his accident, which left the audience in shock at the time.
Jeremy Renner's recent project
The Wind River star last appeared in Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment of Knives Out, which was released in 2025.