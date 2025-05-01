Entertainment

Spice Girls return: Fans go into frenzy amid 2026 world tour rumours

Spice Girls consisting of Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham may plan 2026 world tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Spice Girls return: Fans go into frenzy amid 2026 world tour rumours
Spice Girls return: Fans go into frenzy amid 2026 world tour rumours

Spice Girls might reunite with a secret plan for a 2026 world tour, marking their 30th anniversary.

As per The Sun, the pop band consisting of Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C might be reuniting in Miami to discuss the details of the upcoming tour.

However, the fashion designer “is 90 per cent out of the running,” while the remaining bandmates are excited for the world tour.

An insider told the media outlet, “There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and had other things on, preventing her from saying yes. Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and guru Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.”

The tipster added, “Unfortunately, Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing. Victoria would always want to honour the girls' history.”

For those unversed, Spice Girls officially took an indefinite hiatus in December 2000.

Fans reaction to Spice Girls reunion:

As soon as reports emerged about a potential Spice Girls reunion, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to share their enthusiasm.

A fan wrote on X, “I cannot wait for Spice Girls concerts, really wish Victoria would join the rest of them.”

Another penned, “My prayers have been answered. I will be in the front of their concert.”

Notably, Spice Girls became the best-selling girl group of all time after selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed

Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states

US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states
Russell Brand set to ‘defend’ himself at upcoming court hearing
Russell Brand set to ‘defend’ himself at upcoming court hearing
Beyoncé drops mesmerizing Cowboy Carter Tour visuals in new post: SEE
Beyoncé drops mesmerizing Cowboy Carter Tour visuals in new post: SEE
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play
Kit Harington recalls ‘humiliating’ moment with Bella Ramsey on ‘GOT’ set
Kit Harington recalls ‘humiliating’ moment with Bella Ramsey on ‘GOT’ set
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in explosive custody rant
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in explosive custody rant
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s blossoming romance faces unexpected hurdles
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s blossoming romance faces unexpected hurdles
Bae Doona shares honest motivation behind maintaining her weight
Bae Doona shares honest motivation behind maintaining her weight
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him