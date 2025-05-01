Spice Girls return: Fans go into frenzy amid 2026 world tour rumours

Spice Girls might reunite with a secret plan for a 2026 world tour, marking their 30th anniversary.
As per The Sun, the pop band consisting of Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C might be reuniting in Miami to discuss the details of the upcoming tour.
However, the fashion designer “is 90 per cent out of the running,” while the remaining bandmates are excited for the world tour.
An insider told the media outlet, “There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and had other things on, preventing her from saying yes. Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and guru Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.”
The tipster added, “Unfortunately, Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing. Victoria would always want to honour the girls' history.”
For those unversed, Spice Girls officially took an indefinite hiatus in December 2000.
Fans reaction to Spice Girls reunion:
As soon as reports emerged about a potential Spice Girls reunion, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to share their enthusiasm.
A fan wrote on X, “I cannot wait for Spice Girls concerts, really wish Victoria would join the rest of them.”
Another penned, “My prayers have been answered. I will be in the front of their concert.”
Notably, Spice Girls became the best-selling girl group of all time after selling more than 100 million records worldwide.