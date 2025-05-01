WhatsApp rolls out new group chat update for Android users

WhatsApp rolled out a new update for the group chat feature, providing an enhanced usage experience.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform revealed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, that users will be able to create group chats without needing to add members.
WhatsApp’s new update replaces the previous separate voice and video call buttons with a unified call button that opens a menu, allowing users to initiate either a voice or video call and offering additional tools.
Some beta testers can explore a new way of creating groups without having to add participants immediately.
How to make empty group on WhatsApp
To make an empty group, users simply required to tap the floating action button in the Chats tab and then select the option to create a new group.
1. Open WhatsApp.
2. Tap the three dots on the top right corner of your screen.
3. Tap “Add to group.”
4. Select the name of your group and tap “Done.”
5. Your new group will be created, and you can invite people to join it.
With the new feature, users can now take their time to decide who they want to invite to the group without rushing to add participants.
To note, this is particularly helpful for planning-focused groups, where the member list may not be immediately clear.
It is worth noting that these private groups serve as a personal space to save important content, such as links, documents, or media files.
To note, WhatsApp’s new feature is currently available to some beta testers, while it is expected to be widely rolled out to other users.