Ryan Reynolds gushes over Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds attend Hugh Jackman's 'Sexual Misconduct Of The Middle Classes' Broadway play

  May 01, 2025
Ryan Reynolds once again proved that he’s a supportive friend by attending Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Deadpool star was spotted attending the Broadway play, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with wife Blake Lively.

The Broadway play was directed by lan Rickson, and written by Hannah Moscovitch.

Blake donned a black leather top with matching leather pants, meanwhile Ryan opted for a casual look with a white button-down shirt paired with beige slacks and a red jacket.

The Free Guy star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 1, to share his thoughts on Huge’s acting in the play.

He penned, “Sexual Misconduct Of The Middle Classes. By Hannah Moscovitch. Directed by, lan Rickson. It's a beautifully thoughtful, intimate and (at times) hilarious story.”

While praising his pal, Ryan stated, “Hugh and Ella Beatty deliver two of the MOST dynamic, unpredictable and loose performances I've seen on stage. It's just so GOOD. And so sharply written. I got to see a bit of rehearsal and lan Rickson is a fascinating director to watch.”

He concluded the post with, “Like a divining rod for truthful, gorgeous and dark moments. And finally. I LOVE seeing a friend finding all these difffernt gears and colours. It was like watching Hugh for the first time.“

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s friendship

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman met while shooting X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2008. The duo remained in touch after filming.

Now they have been friends for almost 17 years. Last year, the pair starred in hit film Deadpool & Wolverine.

