LeBron James opens up about retirement plans after Lakers’ playoff loss

LeBron James gave a major update about his retirement after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves won the game five with a score of 103-96 at the Crypto.com Arena, making the series 4-1 in their favour.
What did LeBron James say?
After the match, LeBron spoke to the media about his future plans.
When asked how many more years he plans to keep playing basketball, he simply replied, " I don't know."
The 40-year-old added, "It's something that I will sit down with my family, my wife, and my support group and kind of just talk through and see what happens, and just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play."
"I don't know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So we'll see," the player further added.
LeBron, who signed a two-year contract with the Lakers in 2024, has the choice to stay with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season for $52.6 million.
It is pertinent to note that he has until June 29 to decide and if he chooses not to stay, he will become free agent and will be free to sign with any team he wants.