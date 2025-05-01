Sci-Tech

Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'

Amazon Nova Premier can efficiently manage complex tasks that require planning, and accuracy

  • May 01, 2025
Amazon officially unveiled Nova Premier, the cutting-edge, and latest artificial intelligence (AI) model to date. It enables users to achieve intricate tasks via generative AI.

Nova Premier is able to understand and high-quality generate images, text, and videos. It’s now available on Amazon Bedrock, the company’s platform where developers create top-notch AI-powered tools.

Amazon's Nova Premier model

Nova Premier can efficiently manage complex tasks that require planning, and accuracy. 

Although it doesn’t process audio, it consists of a context length of one million tokens, sufficient to understand up to 750,000 words at the same time.

However, the recently introduced app is slower than Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro in a few benchmarks, especially in coding, math, and science. Amazon said that Nova Premier surpasses knowledge retrieval and visual comprehension.

Amazon Nova Premier pricing

Amazon Nova Premier costs $2.50 for one million input tokens and $12.50 for one million output tokens, which is significantly higher than Gemini 2.5 Pro.

In addition, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated the platform is currently working to develop more than 1,000 generative AI apps.

He further said that Amazon’s AI business is quickly increasing and now generates billions of dollars annually.

