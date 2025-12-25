Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

The British Royal Family shares sparkling video from the beautifully adorned Buckingham Palace on Christmas

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles and Queen Camilla are spreading Christmas cheer!

Sharing a heartfelt new post on the British Royal Family’s Instagram account on Thursday, December 25, the royal couple marked the major annual holiday with a special wish and a cheerful video.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” wish King Charles and Queen Camilla to the royal fans.

Accompanying the sweet message was a jubilant clip of Buckingham Palace, featuring a gigantic Christmas tree adorned with hundreds of lights.

The King and Queen’s heartfelt post received warm reactions from fans in the comments.

“Wishing you peace, happiness and health Dear King Charles,” penned one of the fans.

Another wished, “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO KING CHARLES III AND THE ROYAL FAMILY.”

One more sweetly wrote, “Happy Christmas and good health to you all in 2026. Thank you for all your hard work.”

Moreover, to celebrate the joyful holiday, King Charles has also recorded a special Christmas message inside Westminster Abbey, which is set to broadcast today, December 25.

It is worth mentioning that this year’s annual message is set to be historic as the monarch has introduced a cutting-edge technology.

The annual royal Christmas speech began as a radio broadcast, later aired on TV, and is now available online and in 3-D.

This year, the address is set for a major update, as King Charles plans to incorporate cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

For Christmas 2025, viewers will be able to experience the message using the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, enjoying the broadcast as if they were in a luxury lodge or a full cinema, making it an immersive and exciting experience from the comfort of home.

King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo

King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo
Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte

Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte
Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte

Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte
Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message

Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message
King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way
Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan
King Charles sends emotional message to Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet

King Charles sends emotional message to Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet
King Charles to make 2025 Christmas speech historic with cutting-edge tech

King Charles to make 2025 Christmas speech historic with cutting-edge tech
Meghan Markle shares Christmas playlist with nod to Prince Harry wedding

Meghan Markle shares Christmas playlist with nod to Prince Harry wedding
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' new photos with delightful update

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' new photos with delightful update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebration in jeopardy: Here’s why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebration in jeopardy: Here’s why

Popular News

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
an hour ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
2 hours ago
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
2 hours ago