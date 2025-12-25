King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles and Queen Camilla are spreading Christmas cheer!
Sharing a heartfelt new post on the British Royal Family’s Instagram account on Thursday, December 25, the royal couple marked the major annual holiday with a special wish and a cheerful video.
“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” wish King Charles and Queen Camilla to the royal fans.
Accompanying the sweet message was a jubilant clip of Buckingham Palace, featuring a gigantic Christmas tree adorned with hundreds of lights.
The King and Queen’s heartfelt post received warm reactions from fans in the comments.
“Wishing you peace, happiness and health Dear King Charles,” penned one of the fans.
Another wished, “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO KING CHARLES III AND THE ROYAL FAMILY.”
One more sweetly wrote, “Happy Christmas and good health to you all in 2026. Thank you for all your hard work.”
Moreover, to celebrate the joyful holiday, King Charles has also recorded a special Christmas message inside Westminster Abbey, which is set to broadcast today, December 25.
It is worth mentioning that this year’s annual message is set to be historic as the monarch has introduced a cutting-edge technology.
The annual royal Christmas speech began as a radio broadcast, later aired on TV, and is now available online and in 3-D.
This year, the address is set for a major update, as King Charles plans to incorporate cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) technology.
For Christmas 2025, viewers will be able to experience the message using the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, enjoying the broadcast as if they were in a luxury lodge or a full cinema, making it an immersive and exciting experience from the comfort of home.