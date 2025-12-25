Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos Ferrero has finally revealed what went wrong between him and Carlos Alcaraz that led to their shocking split.
A week after the six-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz made a “very difficult decision” of parting ways with his coach of several years, Ferrero broke his silence and opened up about the reasons behind it.
In an interview with a Spanish outlet, Marca he said, “There were issues on which the two parties didn't agree. It's possible that they could have been resolved if we had sat down to talk, but in the end, we didn't sit down. That's what happened. There are points I'm not going to go into in detail, but on which we didn't see eye to eye, and in the end, we went our separate ways.”
During the interview he also announced a break from tennis for a few weeks.
He added, “I need two or three months to be calm and for the pain to pass. After that, if other possibilities arise, we'll consider them."
Ferrero also confirmed that he and Alcaraz ended the 2025 season on a good note in Turin, Italy, and they had plans to work as a team in 2026 too.
Alcaraz finished 2025 at the World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 with eight singles titles. He is now eyeing the Australian Open title at the beginning of the new season to complete his Grand Slams.