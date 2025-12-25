Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

‘Muamma’ starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, aired its first episode on Christmas Eve

  • By Bushra Saleem
Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar once again earned praise for her phenomenal acting as the first episode of the drama serial Muamma aired.

The psychological suspense drama directed by Shaqielle Khan and written by Imran Nazir aired its first episode on Wednesday, December 24, and fans cannot get over the acting of Qamar, who is playing the character of Jahan Ara in the serial.

The Cheekh actress was delighted to receive such a heartwarming response to another blockbuster drama of the year and shared some of the reviews of the first episode on her Instagram story.

A fan wrote, “It was amazing! Saba, you nailed it; it's Jahaan Aara – the way she speaks, her dressing, her expressions, and her eyes. unexplainable! 3 masterpiece dramas at the same time! You're amazing, Saba! Your hard work is truly admirable. We all wish you the best of luck for the next fourth project. We fans want a character like Mannat.”

“I know Saba Script Choice is always different. What a mysterious play, Muamma Sab. Phenomenal Acting: Her expressions, background music Everything is fabulous. The scenes in the first episode are also very great, disturbing scenes, horror scenes and mystery were all in between. 1000% recommended,” gushed another fan.

The third one penned, “An excellent start to a suspenseful, psychological thriller we'd been missing on our screens. One word for SABA QAMAR – WOW.”

The Kamli starlet gave a teasing response to a viewer who expressed excitement to learn more about the character of Jahan Ara after the first episode while noting that her vibes are quite fishy.

The Hindi Medium actress wrote, “Keep watching… I just might change your mind. There are unfold.”

Muamma drama schedule:

Muamma, a drama starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm PKT (GMT+5).

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' makes strong debut in key cities

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' makes strong debut in key cities
Hrithik Roshan sets stage ablaze as he grooves with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan sets stage ablaze as he grooves with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan
Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child

Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child
Imran Ashraf thrills fans with trailer of upcoming drama 'Ghulam Bashah Sundri'

Imran Ashraf thrills fans with trailer of upcoming drama 'Ghulam Bashah Sundri'
Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming Christmas snaps with ex-Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming Christmas snaps with ex-Ananya Panday
Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son

Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son
Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'

Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'
Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her

Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her
Govinda’s wife Sunita confirms husband’s affair rumours, slams woman involved

Govinda’s wife Sunita confirms husband’s affair rumours, slams woman involved
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' gets Japan release date in surprising move

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' gets Japan release date in surprising move
Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad

Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

Popular News

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
an hour ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
2 hours ago
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
2 hours ago