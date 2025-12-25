Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar once again earned praise for her phenomenal acting as the first episode of the drama serial Muamma aired.
The psychological suspense drama directed by Shaqielle Khan and written by Imran Nazir aired its first episode on Wednesday, December 24, and fans cannot get over the acting of Qamar, who is playing the character of Jahan Ara in the serial.
The Cheekh actress was delighted to receive such a heartwarming response to another blockbuster drama of the year and shared some of the reviews of the first episode on her Instagram story.
A fan wrote, “It was amazing! Saba, you nailed it; it's Jahaan Aara – the way she speaks, her dressing, her expressions, and her eyes. unexplainable! 3 masterpiece dramas at the same time! You're amazing, Saba! Your hard work is truly admirable. We all wish you the best of luck for the next fourth project. We fans want a character like Mannat.”
“I know Saba Script Choice is always different. What a mysterious play, Muamma Sab. Phenomenal Acting: Her expressions, background music Everything is fabulous. The scenes in the first episode are also very great, disturbing scenes, horror scenes and mystery were all in between. 1000% recommended,” gushed another fan.
The third one penned, “An excellent start to a suspenseful, psychological thriller we'd been missing on our screens. One word for SABA QAMAR – WOW.”
The Kamli starlet gave a teasing response to a viewer who expressed excitement to learn more about the character of Jahan Ara after the first episode while noting that her vibes are quite fishy.
The Hindi Medium actress wrote, “Keep watching… I just might change your mind. There are unfold.”
Muamma drama schedule:
Muamma, a drama starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm PKT (GMT+5).